So you can download free Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machines optimized for developers

Maybe you just want to take a look at Windows 11 to decide at this point if it is profitable for you to sit down in front of the PC and start updating your Windows 10 installation. Or maybe you just want to try it on time to test a software you are developing.

It doesn’t matter: for everything you don’t necessarily have to install Windows 11 on your PC booting from the BIOS, virtual machines will always be the best option to use this OS. But if you think that using a virtual machine necessarily requires you to download the Windows 11 ISO and go through the whole installation process, you better think twice…

…why Microsoft already offers, for free and ‘precooked’, virtual machines of Windows 11 installations perfectly updated, with specific images for the main virtualization tools on the market: VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox or Parallels. Whatever your preference, a file is available for you.

No doubt you are wondering what interest could Microsoft have in offering Windows 11 virtual machines for free, when that could mean that it is not necessary to pay a license for the operating system. Well, these virtual machines have a trick: they come with an expiration date.

“If the idea is that you just need to take a look at W11, or test how an app you’re developing works,” they thought, “you won’t need to use them much beyond two months.” Therefore, the virtual machines currently available for download on the Microsoft website they are free to use until next September 11. That is, until the holidays are over.

Since these machines are specially (not ‘only’) aimed at developersMicrosoft has altered what would be a default installation of Windows 11 Enterprise for pre-install a whole series of software potentially useful, namely:

You can download the corresponding files (around 20 GB each) of the following links: