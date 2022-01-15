So you can improve your privacy on Instagram, if you want to have a public account but with control over it

It may be that you have considered closing your Instagram account, and we have already explained how to do it. You also have the option to temporarily deactivate it and then reactivate it after a while. We have also taught you gain privacy with recent integration between Instagram and Facebook Messenger so that you can decide who writes to you despite this union of apps.

In this article we are going to explain the different options you have to have greater control over your privacy. And which of those features you can activate through your PC and which are only accessible from your mobile app. You can start with know if you have a private or public account and learn how to make it private, with the detailed steps of this link.

if you want to keep it public, but with greater control of what others see of youHere we explain the available options.

Prevent your stories from being shared

If you have a public account and you post a story, anyone can share that story with someone else through the Direct without you knowing, since you don’t get notifications. To avoid this, first of all, you have to go to your main profile, click on the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner in the app, or on the circle with your image in the PC version. From there, choose the configuration option.





When you access settings scroll down a bit and you will see “Share stories”. There you can dismiss the tab and prevent your stories from being sent from one person to another without your knowledge. Be careful, they can take a screenshot and send that screenshot.

Share your stories only to selected people

On Instagram you can make a list of “best friends”. And every time you go to share a story, you can select if you want the whole world to see your story or if you prefer that only those best friends on your list see it. To create this list, in the mobile application click on the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner. One of the options that they offer you is “Best friends”. Get in there.

Simply, it will give you the list of all the people who officially follow you that you follow and you will be able to select one by one who you accept within this list of people who will be able to see certain content in your stories when you decide to restrict it. You can look at the list or use the search engine to search for people you want to include among your “best friends”.





Those who are part of this list will know it, because when you upload a story and select that you only want to share it with “best friends”, lis the story will appear with a green star. Those who are not here will not even know that you have uploaded that content, because they will not be able to see it.

Restrict a contact so no one can see their comments





If you want that when certain people comment on you, only that person and you can see it (without that other person knowing that it is hidden from the rest of the world), or if you prefer that their private messages reach you in “message request” and your contact does not see if you have read your messages, you have to go directly to that profile that is uncomfortable for you. You can do it on your Instagram on PC or in the app. Next to his photo appears his name, the option to send him a message and also three horizontal dots (in the app they are three vertical dots). Click on them and choose the option to restrict.





There you can also block the user or even report him, if you have serious problems with that profile. If you only want to hide part of your activity from them, such as that no one else sees their comments and that their messages reach you in requests and not in your direct inbox, restricting will be enough. If at any time you decide to remove that restriction you just have to do the same steps but canceling the restriction.

hide your stories

If you directly want to hide any publication of your story from one of your followers or a person (even if they don’t follow you, if you have a public profile, everyone can see them), you can only do this from the mobile app.





Go, again, to that specific profile, click on the three vertical points and simply indicate that you want to hide your stories. They won’t be able to see any of the stories you share, unless you remove this tab in the future.