So you can make your car, face or house disappear from Google Maps if you have been caught by StreetView cars

Google Maps has become over time one of the most useful applications, offering all kinds of tools to not get lost in the city. In addition, the Street View function revolutionized the panorama of GPS navigation thanks to the Google cameras attached to cars that capture the entire environment where they pass. However, it is also a feature that can violate the privacy of many users.

Google blurs people’s faces as well as the license plates of cars seen in StreetView. However, some people may not be happy that their car appears on Google Maps. To do this, the company provides a method in which we can remove our car easily from the app. In this article we show you how to do it.

Blur your car or license plate, faces, and even houses in StreetView

To be able to remove your car from StreetView or the license plate in the event of an error, all you have to do is submit a request to Google. It is a simple process by which in a few minutes we can complete.

The first thing to do is place the yellow doll on Google Maps in the position where our car is. Once we have located our car, click on the menu of the three points that is located at the top and select the option “Report a problem”.









Once this is done, it will take us to a form where we must select the car that we want to remove from the StreetView images and Google will take care of blurring the image in the selected box when the request has been processed.





This not only serves to blur a car or license plate, but also for faces, or even for a house. As we have mentioned, the faces and license plates are usually always blurred, but in case of error, we can resort to this request.

Once the data is filled in, we will have to add an email to send the request. After submitting the request, Google will notify us through that same e-mail when they have completed the process.