so you can order online to send it to you

The Publications Office of the European Union is a body that produces and distributes general and legal publications on paper and digitally. Thanks to a tweet from Juan Ignacio Cortijo (@CIJ37 on the social network) we learned that as citizens of Spain and other Member States, we have the right to be sent a printed map (or several) of the European Union.

Both the request and the sending of the map in A1 and A4 are completely free for those who request it, and according to Juan Ignacio, it is updated to this year and only takes a few days to arrive. Let’s see how to apply online.







The map includes data for each Member State such as currency, area and population.

You can download the map in PDF or request that it be delivered to your home printed





To get the map, we must go to this link from the Publications Office. Once in it, we first have the option to download the map, by clicking on ‘Download and languages’ or ‘Download’. We are offered to download the map in PDF in the official languages. It occupies 3.7 MB and is vectorialso we can expand it as much as we want, to print or to work with it in teaching, for example.

If what we want is for them to send us the map, we will have to go to that same website, scroll down a bit and in the ‘Publication data’ tab choose the language of the map whether we opt for A1 size or A4 . In this sense, it is necessary to know that right now the spanish language is not availablebut it is likely that they will replace soon, because until a few days ago there were units left.





After selecting the indicated language, we will have to click on the blue button ‘Order a copy’. This will add the order to the cart, which we can see at the top of the web. Later, the web will indicate the price of the map, which in this case is zero. We can order one map for each language, up to 20 maps, but not more than one per language. When we click on ‘continue shopping’ we will be asked to continue without logging in or logging in as regular customers.





From there you just have to fill in the personal and shipping information that is requested, and wait a little over a week to receive this map. Our colleague Antonio ordered them and he loved them, highlighting their size and quality. They also give away a comic that we haven’t ordered, but it looks very good.