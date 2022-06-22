So you can say goodbye to CAPTCHAS in your browser using Privacy Pass, the same technology that iPhones with iOS 16 will use

Recently, during the last WWDC, Apple presented its new mobile operating system iOS 16. Thanks to the users of the previous versions of the OS, we know that one of the new functions that it will have will be the ‘Automatic verification’which allows the user to bypass the CAPTCHA of some apps and websites.

Thanks to the Privacy Pass standard on which this functionality is basedit is possible to log in without being forced to type letters and numbers or to select photos that contain a certain element.

The standard, developed by academic researchers in collaboration with the company Cloudflare, allows the user offers a ‘proof of trust’ to the server in question without the need to reveal where and when the trust was grantedwhich prevents it from being tracked.

“On a technical level, Privacy Pass customers receive authentication tokens from a server, which can then be redeemed in the future. [pero] they cannot be cryptographically linked to the authentication originally supplied by the server, therefore they do not reveal anything about the client.”

Now, both Apple and Cloudflare, as well as their rivals such as Google and Fastly, are collaborating to complete the standardization process of Privacy Pass and thus be able to promote its use.





Install it in your browser

But, although this technology has now become news thanks to iOS 16, the truth is that It has been available for use on PCs for a long time, through the official browser extensions Chrome and Firefox (and compatible), which together far exceed half a million users.

After a single CAPTCHA page is solved (still a necessary step to prove that there is a human —and not a bot— behind the browser), the extension generates multiple tokens ready to use on those compatible websites to avoid us having to fill out CAPTCHA frequently.

Thus, Privacy Pass generates 30 tokens for each CAPTCHA resolved, which are automatically accepted by the servers: in the browser toolbar, the extension icon will promptly inform us of the number of tokens that we have left before we are forced to fill in another CAPTCHA to renew them.