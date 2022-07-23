So you can use ‘Mathematica’ for free and legally on your PC… with the help of a Raspberry Pi

One of the most popular software packages for math-themed university courses is… ‘Mathematica’a computer algebra system —which incorporates a high-level programming language— created in 1988 by Stephen Wolframa scientist also known for his proposal for a Theory of Everything and for launching the intelligent search engine Wolfram Alpha.

The problem with Mathematica—at least for the individual, non-professional user—is that it is paid… and its use license, without being prohibitive, is not necessarily accessible either for all pockets:







Prices in Spain of the educational version of Mathematica.

In this way, those people for whom carrying out this disbursement is not an option, have two alternatives within their reach:

Use the trial version of Mathematica… valid only for 15 days. Switch to a Raspberry Pi running Raspberry Pi OS / Raspbian.

But, how does having a Raspberry help us when using Mathematica? Easy: At the end of 2013, Wolfram Research (the company owned by Stephen Wolfram) announced that it had reached an agreement with the Raspberry Foundation so that a 100% free educational version of Mathematica is included with every installation of the operating system official version of this microcomputer, Linux Raspbian (later renamed Raspberry Pi OS).

In addition, along with Mathematica, a pilot version of the Wolfram Language, the interpreter of the homonymous high-level programming languagecreated as an evolution of the internal language of Mathematica.

How to install Mathematica on the Raspberry?

The version of Mathematica for Raspberry is available in official Raspberry repositories. We can install the software by entering the following in the command line:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install wolfram-engine

Once the installation is complete, we will be able to find both Mathematica and the Wolfram Language in the ‘Schedule’ folder of the applications menu.



RealVNC running on Windows 10 showing the Raspberry Pi OS desktop and a Wolfram Mathematica window.

How to use a software for Raspberry in Windows?

But what if using Mathematica on a computer other than the PC we usually use for work isn’t useful? What if the most practical thing for us was to be able to handle Mathematica on the desktop of said device? Well, there is a solution for that too: and it’s called VNC.

VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is the technology that allows the use of remote desktops, being to graphical environments what SSH is to text mode. Raspberry Pi OS includes a VNC server that will allow us to manage your desktop from a client installed on another computer. We are going to make sure you have it installedor by entering the following at the command line:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install realvnc-vnc-server && sudo apt-get install realvnc-vnc-viewer

Once installed, we will have to open ‘Raspberry Pi Settings’ in the ‘Preferences’ folder of the applications menu. Then we will go to the ‘Interfaces’ tab and set the VNC to ‘Active’.



VNC server enabled on Raspberry Pi OS.

When we restart the Raspberry Pi, we can see an icon in the task bar that shows, among other information, the IP address of our Raspberry. write it down.

Then, we will only have to install a VNC client… for example, the versions for Windows, macOS OR Linux x86/x64 of RealVNC itself. If Raspberry Pi and PC share the same local network, we will only need the IP to tell the client program which server to connect to.

If we carry out all these steps correctly, then we can see the Raspberry Pi desktop within our Windows desktop. And, with it, work with Mathematica for free from the Microsoft operating system.

Image | Based on original by FreeImagesLive