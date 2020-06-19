‘So You Think You Can Dance’ to Miss Premiere Due to COVID-19 Shutdown – Variety

“So You Think You Can Dance” Season 17 isn’t going to air this summer time on Fox as deliberate.

A rep for the published community tells Variety that manufacturing on the dance competitors collection can’t transfer ahead as deliberate due to well being and security restrictions brought on by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, the present will miss its premiere date for the primary time because it launched again in 2005.

In accordance to a person with information of the state of affairs, the community isn’t ruling out the present returning as soon as manufacturing can resume safely. Nevertheless, it might doubtless not be till summer time 2021 as Fox’s fall and midseason schedules are at present set.

“SYTYCD” is under no circumstances the primary present to be impacted by the pandemic and can doubtless not be the final. Nearly all tv manufacturing shutdown again in March, with a number of reveals lacking their deliberate premiere dates in consequence. Manufacturing remains to be not again underway on a big scale, although security pointers had been not too long ago issued.

“SYTYCD” options contestants who’re expert in a 123 of dance kinds. In the event that they make it previous the preliminary part of the competitors, they transfer on to the studio the place they work with world class choreographers and compete head to head every week. The judging panel consists of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Cat Deeley serves as host.

The present is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Leisure and dick clark productions. The collection is executive-produced by collection co-creator Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.