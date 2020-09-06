Soccer Aid raises £11,552,577 as the World XI beats England XI on penalties

The annual Soccer Aid charity match raised a report whole of £11,552,577 as the World XI beat an England XI on penalties in a hard-fought match son ITV on Sunday evening.

England put in a much-improved efficiency in the second half after former Irish captain Robbie Keane opened the scoring early in the second half by simply beating England keeper, Sport of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

However England hit again rapidly when YouTuber Younger Filly confirmed calmness underneath stress as he collected singer James Bay’s move and rifled it previous TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, in aim for the World XI.

Lee Mack and YouTube star Chunkz missed penalties for England in the shoot-out and Mo Gilligan lifted the trophy for the World XI.

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/standing/1302716718423433219

The sport was brief on high-class shows, as befitting a promo charity match, however former Spurs star Keane confirmed that class was everlasting when he fired excessive into the prime of the internet.

Robbie Keane. Type is non permanent, class is everlasting ???????? #SoccerAid — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) September 6, 2020

Social media was fast to have enjoyable with Keane’s career-long joke about every of his former golf equipment being his “boyhood” favorite.

What a dream for Robbie Keane to attain for his boyhood membership World XI FC. #SoccerAid — MattISpurs (@ParkLaneBlock40) September 6, 2020

When YouTuber Yung Filly scored quickly afterwards he ran in the direction of his buddy, Chunkz, and so they celebrated prefer it was the World Cup ultimate.

The best way Filly ran to Chunkz you’d suppose he is scored the equaliser in the World Cup. Lovely ???????? #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/KELGLpOfBi — Calvin LM²???????? (@ChildOfMamba) September 6, 2020

There have been a couple of stand-out moments in the Soccer Aid match, particularly when ex Manchester United star Patrice Evra nutmegged Lee Mack.

Patrice Evra nutmegging Lee Mack. You like to see it#SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/LFYfBksC1k — Wriggy (@Wriggy) September 6, 2020

Mack had it coming, in keeping with many, after big-noting it on his entrance into the recreation.

Evra seemed over at Lee Mack’s fancy entrace and has determined to roast him at each alternative lol — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) September 6, 2020

Elsewhere, former England star Gareth Barry had an expert participant’s message for soccer “freestyler” Jeremy Lynch.

The aggression has been upped Barry prices in on Jeremy Lynch Watch LIVE

???? @ITV

???? https://t.co/KcanItibsQ#ITVFootball #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/4HIdEnyAWw — ITV Soccer (@itvfootball) September 6, 2020

England supervisor Bradley Walsh’s enthusiastic administration model was harking back to Ricky Tomlinson’s comedy creation Mike Bassett.

I like Bradley Walsh???? seeing him as coach jogs my memory off mike Bassett England supervisor ???? #SoccerAid — Hols (@HollieAgombar) September 6, 2020

Commentator Clive Tyldesley didn’t endear himself to social media after his jibes about the dimension of actor Tom Davis and Chunkz, though many countered that by calling himself “Chunkz” the YouTuber wasn’t too self-conscious about his weight.

A lot fats shaming by @CliveTyldesley on a match all about range and inclusion is disgusting #SoccerAid — ᴛᴏᴍᴍʏ (@_TommyMason) September 6, 2020

You’ll be able to nonetheless give to the Soccer Aid attraction, which this yr is elevating cash for Unicef’s efforts to assist weak households and kids round the world.

When you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.