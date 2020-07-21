Soccer Legend Francesco Totti Gets Sky Original Series

Italian soccer icon Francesco Totti would be the topic of a six-part Sky Original sequence with the working title “Speravo De Mori’ Prima – The Series About Francesco Totti.”

Produced by Mario Gianani for Wildside, a part of the Fremantle group, with Virginia Valsecchi’s Capri Leisure, The New Life Firm and Kwaï, the sequence is predicated on the e-book “Un Capitano” by Totti and Paolo Condò, revealed by Rizzoli Libri S.p.A.

Principal pictures is ready to begin in Rome shortly.

The sequence will deal with the final two years of the legendary Roma participant’s profession and the story of his remaining years with the well-known “giallorossi” shirt.

The sequence will star Pietro Castellitto (“Don’t Transfer”) as Totti, and also will characteristic Greta Scarano (“Suburra: Blood on Rome”) as Totti’s spouse Ilary Blasi, Monica Guerritore (“A Excellent Day”) as his mom, and Gianmarco Tognazzi (“There Is No Place Like Dwelling”) as Luciano Spalletti, the final supervisor of Totti’s skilled membership profession.

The sequence will likely be directed by Luca Ribuoli (“The Mafia Kills Solely in Summer season”) and is written by Stefano Bises, Michele Astori and Maurizio Careddu. Fremantle will distribute internationally.

Nicola Maccanico, Sky Italia govt VP of programming, stated: “With this undertaking, along with Wildside, we wish to produce one thing deep-rooted in Sky’s DNA: to supply another viewpoint. Due to a remarkably proficient solid and a script efficient in protecting collectively the irony of the person and the epicness of the athlete, the sequence will enable us to see the human aspect of Francesco Totti: as essential, participating and phenomenal because the artist of soccer everybody had the prospect to admire”.

Mario Gianani, CEO of Wildside, added: “Narrating the lives of figures that made sports activities historical past within the TV sequence format is a sort of problem that’s turning into more and more widespread. It’s a sort of narrative that touches audiences emotionally, past the account of athletic achievements.”