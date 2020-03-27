General News

Soccer: PSG sell out special jerseys, raise over 200,000 euros for hospitals

March 27, 2020
Paris St Germain have raised over 200,00zero euros ($221,320.00) for native healthcare professionals preventing the coronavirus outbreak with the discharge of a restricted model jersey, the Ligue 1 champions have said.



