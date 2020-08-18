Entertainment

Social activist and freelance journalist Prashant Kanaujia did again with regard to arrest, Ram temple

August 18, 2020
new Delhi: Social activist and freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia has been arrested. The UP Police has arrested Prashant from Munirka in Delhi. This is the second time Prashant has been arrested. Earlier, the UP police had arrested for sharing the news related to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and commenting on it. Also Read – UP Police Constable’s Birthday Party Celebration, Sub-Inspector’s Bullet Shot in Harsh Firing

Prashant Kanaujia has been arrested for retweeting a tweet this time. It is being told that Prashant did a retweet, in which there was a comment about the entry of Dalits in the Ram temple. The UP police filed a retrial claiming the retweet as hate-hate and arrested Prashant from Munirka in Delhi. Also Read – When the health deteriorated, a 15-year-old girl came out in the hospital for a 7-month pregnancy, the cousin continued to rape

Earlier, Prashant was arrested by the Lucknow Police. Prashant had to go to jail for commenting on the news related to CM Yogi. This case reached the Supreme Court. Prashant was released after the intervention of the Supreme Court. Prashant, who lives in Mumbai, has been living in Delhi for a long time. He has been associated with several major media houses.

