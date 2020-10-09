Social Distance release date | Solid, plot, trailer

One of many classes that lockdown taught us was that know-how – beforehand thought-about to be the dying knell of human connection – turned out to be its saviour, as households, buddies, and colleagues resorted to Zoom pub quizzes and video calls to remain related whereas nonetheless aside.

Whereas that first part of whole lockdown and quarantine has, for the second, ended for a lot of international locations, Netflix has paid tribute to the know-how that held us collectively throughout the preliminary months of COVID-19, with an eight-part sequence informed by way of a digital lens.

Right here’s every part you want to know in regards to the Netflix sequence Social Distance, from the crew behind Orange is the New Black.

When is Social Distance on Netflix?

The sequence airs on Netflix within the UK and globally on October fifteenth 2020.

What’s Social Distance about?

Conceived of and filmed remotely throughout quarantine, every standalone episode highlights “the facility of the human spirit within the face of uncertainty and isolation,” detailing the highs and lows: from a distant funeral, psychological well being points, and households separated, to (after all) the common challenge of aged relations who wrestle to seek out the “unmute” button.

“Finally, Social Distance is a present about individuals struggling to remain related with one another,” creator and executive-producer Hilary Weisman Graham informed Leisure Weekly in a press release. “Like most of us, being on-line consumes a big chunk of our days because it’s typically the one solution to keep up a correspondence with household and buddies whereas sheltering in place. So we determined to lean in to this constraint and absolutely embrace our reliance on know-how by making it the point-of-view of the present.”

Social Distance solid

The varied solid all filmed from dwelling throughout quarantine, which means that varied solid members have been real-life relations.

The solid contains: Mike Colter (Luke Cage); Oscar Nunez (The Workplace); Danielle Brooks (“Taystee” on Orange Is the New Black) together with her real-life mom LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks; Okieriete Onaodowan (of Broadway’s Hamilton fame); Steven Weber (Wings) along with his real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber; and Daphne Rubin-Vega (Within the Heights) together with her real-life husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo.

Different solid members embody: Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) together with her real-life daughter Rocco Luna; Asante Blackk (When They See Us) with real-life father Ayize Ma’at; Guillermo Diaz (Women); and Miguel Sandoval.

Social Distance trailer

You may watch the trailer for Social Distance right here.

