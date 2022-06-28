Social networks are the new resume: companies are giving it more and more importance to hire

Looking for a job today has changed a lot from the method used 10 years ago. The appearance of social networks means that there is a authentic showcase of our life in the face of companies. And this is something that is being used more and more to be able to hire someone, much more than the resume.

Today, job interviews have become increasingly sophisticated. Despite the fact that in the past the curriculum could have a great weight, now what you really have to prepare for are the interviews and the possible questions that they are going to ask you. This adds up now too in the care of social networks to convey a good image to the Human Resources department, as reported by Infojobs in a recent report.

Social networks become a cover letter

All users have a digital footprint on the Internet, which integrates the activity that exists on the network with respect to social networks, for example. This is a factor that is increasingly taken into account when hiring new people. And it is that according to Infojobs 60% of employees have a professional account in social networks and 40% have LinkedIn. Within these networks, the one that reigns is Facebook with 26%, while Twitter is left with only 14%.





With regard to the use given to the networks, you can highlight the maintain contact with peers along the way, keep up to date with job opportunities and also look for business contacts. In frequency, it has been stipulated that a 42% of users declare that they update their information frequentlywhile 38% are dedicated solely to applying for new job offers.

But all this should be focused primarily on build a personal brand. Companies attach great importance to having their own creative content on social networks. And although it is not something decisive, companies take it into account, being a complementary element that adds a lot of value.





To dig much deeper, the personal brand has a better rating in the medium and large companies. In this way, companies that have 50 or more employees at the end they value this personal brand much more. And the big question that can be asked is: how can it be improved? Companies consider the following points as vital for this:

Share specific content of the candidate’s sector.

Create your own professional content.

Share professional threads and achievements.

Do not make comments related to politics or religion.





In this way, you will have to take great care of the texts that you publish on social networks, as well as the photographs. It is important that everything you have public is well taken care of, since a bad comment or an inappropriate image can end up causing the company to end up throwing you back. But you should know that if the profile is public, anyone will know it and so will the interviewer, since they will find much more truth than someone will be able to tell you in a prepared interview.