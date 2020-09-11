Social worker Swami Agnivesh passed away, breathed his last at a Delhi hospital

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away: New Delhi: Social worker Swami Agnivesh died on Friday in a hospital in Delhi. The doctor said that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis. Swami Agnivesh, a well-known leader of the Arya Samaj, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on September 10, after his condition deteriorated, where his condition remained critical. Swami Agnivesh was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. Also Read – Where will 48 thousand slum people go in Delhi? What is the stand of you, BJP and Congress among politics?

He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was also suffering from multi organ failure during treatment. 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former Haryana MLA, founded Arya Sabha, a political party based on the principles of Arya Samaj, in 1970. He was also an advocate for negotiations in matters of religions. He has been involved in various fields of social activism, including campaigns against female feticide and women's liberation.

He was a key ally of Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.

