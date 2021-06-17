Socketwali Internet Collection (2021) Kooku: Forged, Watch On-line, Liberate Date, All Episodes, Actual Names

Socketwali is an Indian internet collection from Kooku. The Hindi language internet collection unlock date is 13 June 2021. It’s to be had at the legit site and Kooku app to look at on-line. Priyanka Biswas performs the lead solid within the collection.

The plot revolves round a cheerful couple. Issues take a flip because the husband begins a brand new industry of on-line buying groceries. The spouse makes a decision to experiment few issues with a brand new individual. She additionally reveals out that her husband is dishonest on her. Will she forgive him or reveal the reality?