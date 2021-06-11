Socketwali Kooku Internet Sequence (2021) Complete Episode: Watch On-line

Watch Socketwali Kooku internet sequence on-line (2021): Socketwali is the Hindi internet sequence that streams on-line on kooku app. It options Priyanka Biswas within the lead function. The sequence tells the tale of a cheerful couple’s way of life. Twist begins when the husband turned into busy working his new on-line trade. In the meantime, his spouse comes to a decision to have some amusing with the brand new particular person. She began flirting with a brand new particular person after she unearths her husband’s unlawful affair. What occurs when she will get trapped is the crux of the tale.