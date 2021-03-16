SOFA Tbilisi Training Program Goes Online Again

The Faculty of Movie Development’s (SOFA) workshop — often held bodily in Tbilisi, Georgia — will go browsing for a second consecutive 12 months as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SOFA is a program of workshops that focuses on cultural managers and movie entrepreneurs quite than producers and administrators.

The 2021 workshop will deal with the advertising and marketing and finance methods of the tasks concerned. The individuals embrace Victoria Aleksanyan (Armenia), Elkjana Gjipali (Albania), Stefanie Gödicke (Germany), Rufat Hasanov (Azerbaijan), Leonid Kalitenya (Belarus), Jasna Pintarič (Slovenia), Janka Pozsonyi (Hungary), Philipp Maurice Raube (Germany), Willy Rollé (Germany/France) and Rita Stanelytė (Lithuania).

The individuals will profit from the expertise of a panel of consultants that features Renaud Redien-Collot (professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Léonard de Vinci enterprise college, Paris), Peter Rommel, (Rommel Movie, Berlin) Sabine Schmitt (social media advertising and marketing advisor, Berlin), Tamara Tatishvili (MEDICI head of coaching, Georgia/Belgium), Levan Nanobashvili (worldwide media lawyer, Georgia), Carolina Jochheim (German federal international workplace, Berlin) and Wato Tsereteli (artist, curator, Georgia).

Nikolaj Nikitin, SOFA director, stated: “SOFA and Georgia will stay an ideal match [online]. We’re very completely happy to cooperate with our treasured Georgian companions whose spirit {and professional} perspective consistently proves to be an enormous profit for tasks and individuals.”

“Now it’s extra vital than ever to prepare the SOFA advertising and marketing workshop in Georgia, even whether it is on-line,” added Tamara Tatishvili, SOFA’s regional coordinator and mentor. “Jap partnership international locations face extreme realities on account of the worldwide well being disaster. It unfolds on political, social and cultural ranges and endangers fragile native movie constructions and their functioning. Because of this, particular person cultural practitioners are in danger and wish higher assist. With the SOFA workshop, we are going to sign that established worldwide partnerships are there for all individuals, we are going to deliver new audio system to the area and we are going to display solidarity which is missing domestically.”

The workshop will happen March 22-26.

SOFA is a undertaking of Filmplus gUG (Berlin), funded by German Federal International Workplace and Artistic Europe – MEDIA Program of the European Union. The workshops are aimed toward strengthening nationwide movie industries throughout Central and Jap Europe, Central Asia, the Caucuses, Germany, Greece and Israel.