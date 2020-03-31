Sofar Sounds Launches ‘Listening Room’ Livestream

Sofar Sounds — which has made a reputation and a enterprise for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate live shows” that includes rising artists for an invited, engaged viewers — is among the many many companies within the live-entertainment area which have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas it was thriving each as a platform — it staged greater than 10,000 live shows final 12 months in North American and Europe — and a enterprise, clearly it’s needed to postpone its regular operations for the quick future.

Nonetheless, the corporate has launched a day by day “Listening Room” livestream to assist impartial artists via the pandemic, the place viewers can donate to artists instantly or to the Sofar World Artist Fund.

The corporate stresses that 100% of the cash donated might be distributed to artists. Final week, the corporate introduced plans to pay advances to artists for canceled exhibits (extra information HERE).

Upcoming Dwell Streams — extra exhibits might be introduced within the coming days, head right here for an up to date calendar.

Monday, March 30

Tuesday, March 31

7pm ET – Jake Wesley Rogers from Nashville

Wednesday, April 1

3pm ET – Lily Moore from London

Thursday, April 2

3pm ET – Lila Drew from Los Angeles

April 3

7pm EST – Ben Cosgrove from Boston

April 4

3pm EST – OKIEM from London

April 5

7pm EST – Copilot from Boston

April 6

3pm EST – Ciaran Lavery from London

The corporate just lately reached a $460,000 settlement with the New York Division of Labor after an article revealed its in depth use of unpaid volunteer staff. The corporate not makes use of volunteers and the settlement cash has been distributed to individuals who labored totally free at its occasions in New York over time.