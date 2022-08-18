Sofía Petro, the daughter of the President of the Republic, revealed that she suffers from “imposter syndrome”

The young woman spoke on her networks about impostor syndrome, the psychological disorder that has invaded her for some time.

Probably the most popular daughter of a president that Colombia has seen, Sofía Petro is gradually adjusting to her new life. Recently, she told her followers on social networks how this process has been since the country chose her father, Gustavo Petroas the highest representative of the Republic.

She has been on the radar of the national press since her father’s possession, on August 7, and a little more since she appeared in an interview with ‘Las Igualadas’, commenting on the way in which she has been sexualized by people since which is part of the public scene.

Recently, Sofía has talked about a psychological disorder that has invaded her for some time and prevents her from assimilating her achievements correctly. It is the impostor syndrome and, according to her, it has dominated her more strongly since her father got her presidency. Dealing with everything that is happening around her has not been easy, living in the presidential house and assuming the role of the daughter of the president of Colombia. “This disease is a psychological state that makes you think that you are not up to the situation, that you do not deserve what you have, where you are or your achievements,” she said.

Through her networks, the young woman took the opportunity to send a message of support and solidarity to those who, like her, suffer from this disorder, “In case anyone out there feels something similar, this is a reminder that yes, you deserve to be where you are, nothing has been free, it did not fall from the sky, you are worth it.”

In an article published by the BBC, Dr. Valerie Young notes that seven out of 10 people Have you ever suffered from impostor syndrome in your life?

“Millions of women and men around the world, from successful business executives to brilliant students to actresses, are secretly worried that they are not as capable as everyone thinks they are,” she said.

Young explains that there are two levels: one that disappears with time and experience, and that manifests itself when we feel insecure in the face of a new challenge or job; and another more serious one, which worsens with the passing of the months.

“You assume that your success is a matter of luck and you never attribute it to your intelligence but to external factors or the fact that you had to work very hard to achieve it,” he said.

The clinical psychologists Pauline Rose Clance y Suzanne Imescited in an article published by El País, described the impostor syndrome for the first time after studying a group of university students with excellent qualifications, in 1978. Three decades later, in 2011, a review of the scientific literature on the phenomenon, published in Magazine International Journal of Behavioral Science, determined that 70% of American workers have experienced this pattern at some point. But it was more prevalent among women and people belonging to minorities.

The syndrome is not linked to mental illness, the newspaper reviews, and its effects only appear in work environments, which is why it is not part of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illnesses, a compendium produced by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) that serves as a reference for psychiatrists around the world. That does not mean that it is not important to take it into account.

Before qualifying it as such, even if the symptoms are clear, everyone should go to a mental health specialist to confirm or rule it out, and begin to see things differently, say thank you with each compliment, put aside the self-sabotage “Without making excuses, without justifying yourself. Just say thank you.”

