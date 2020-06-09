Sofia Vergara Buys $26 Million Beverly Hills Mansion – Variety

For the final eight years, Colombian-born “Fashionable Household” star Sofia Vergara has reigned supreme because the best-paid actress on tv, obliterating her competitors with practically $300 million in pre-tax earnings that’s evenly unfold out between her sitcom wage and myriad profitable endorsement offers and entrepreneurial ventures, together with a trend line with Walmart and even a furnishings collaboration with Rooms To Go.

Now Vergara and her husband, “True Blood” actor Joe Manganiello, have invested a few of that coin again into actual property. Final week, the couple shelled out $26 million for a titanic home in Beverly Park, the guard-gated group famously filled with steroidal mega-mansions sited excessive within the mountains above Beverly Hills.

Whereas the 70-ish houses in Beverly Park are likely to not often change palms, Vergara’s new Tuscan-style manse is abnormally aware of the actual property rodeo, having had no fewer than 5 completely different homeowners previously six years alone.

From 2002 till 2014, the home was owned by former Giants slugger Barry Bonds, who considerably reworked and expanded the property throughout his tenure. He offered the home for $22 million to a Russian businessman, who flipped it three years later for $26.5 million to a few from Mainland China by the use of Arcadia, Calif. However that household solely owned the place for 2 years earlier than they unloaded it, at a multimillion-dollar loss, to billionaire Diana Chen, China’s so-called “Metal Princess.”

Final 12 months, Chen plunked the mansion again onto the market with a $30 million ask. Ultimately, Vergara agreed to pay $26 million, a $three million revenue for Chen earlier than the inevitable taxes, closing prices and hefty realtor charges.

Initially in-built 1999, the sprawling compound at present measures roughly 17,000 sq. ft of plus-sized dwelling house, all of it set on practically two acres of land and divvied up among the many principal home, guesthouse and a poolside cabana.

The gated property’s exquisitely manicured grounds had been designed to evoke the gardens of a palatial property in Italy, with emerald inexperienced lawns, a protracted allee of olive bushes, and pathways main previous rigidly formal boxwoods and stone fountains. There are two motorcourts, with garaging for 4 automobiles and loads of house for grand-scale entertaining. Out again, the Grecian-inspired pool is surrounded by a sunbather-friendly patio, and funky mountain breezes waft over the close by sports activities court docket.

Images included with the present itemizing don’t unmask any a part of the house’s interiors, however dated advertising and marketing supplies from older listings present the ornate home is awash in crystal chandeliers, silk carpeting and imported limestone, plus travertine flooring quarried in Italy.

There’s additionally a large kitchen painted a surprisingly delicate shade of lavender, an Artwork Deco-inspired moist bar, a health club and an upstairs master bedroom along with his/hers bogs and dressing rooms. Downstairs, the cavernous movie show provides gold leaf appliqué and hand-stenciled ceilings which can be nothing if not rococo.

Beverly Park, arguably L.A.’s most unique guard-gated group, is extensively identified for its many superstar residents. A few of Vergara’s nearest new neighbors embody Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kimora Lee Simmons, Mark Wahlberg, Rod Stewart and Paul Reiser.

For now, Vergara continues to take care of a big, Tuscan-style “starter” dwelling in Beverly Hills, about two miles down the hill from her new Beverly Park digs. She picked up that property in 2014 for $10.6 million, previous to her marriage, and has lately been dwelling the quarantine life-style there.

And again in early 2013, Vergara famously — and unsuccessfully — tried to buy the prime Bel Air property of fellow actor Debra Messing, although she was in the end outbid by an $11.four million, all-cash supply from a New York-based financier and his spouse.

Barry Peele and Victoria Risko of Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty held the itemizing; Peele additionally repped Vergara.