Sofia Vergara Presentations Off Bikini Bod In Sizzling Purple Go well with

Sofia Vergara confirmed off her toned bikini frame Friday on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actress modeled a sizzling red bikini in a reflect selfie.

“In a position buddy weeekend!!” Vergara captioned the picture along side suit emojis.

“#open air simplest,” she added along side an emoji dressed in a face masks.

Vergara is not any stranger to appearing off her frame on-line. Whilst her newest publish used to be a brand new picture, the “Trendy Circle of relatives” big name steadily stocks throwback posts on her social media.

The actress shared a gorgeous throwback underwear picture again in Might.

“Every other elegant 90’s #tbt as a result of summer time is coming!!!!” she captioned the publish .

Previous to that throwback, Vergara shared a throwback bikini picture from the 2000s.

The primary picture within the set featured Vergara dressed in a string bikini decorated with flower gildings. The second one confirmed the actress shut up in a red most sensible.

“#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s,” Vergara captioned the picture with a number of cactus emojis.