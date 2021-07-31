Sofia Vergara Presentations Off Bikini Bod In Sizzling Purple Go well with

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Sofia Vergara confirmed off her toned bikini frame Friday on Instagram. 

The 49-year-old actress modeled a sizzling red bikini in a reflect selfie. 

“In a position buddy weeekend!!” Vergara captioned the picture along side suit emojis. 

“#open air simplest,” she added along side an emoji dressed in a face masks. 

SOFIA VERGARA SIZZLES IN THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTO

Actress Sofia Vergara arrives on the sixty fifth Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live to tell the tale September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
(Picture via Frazer Harrison/Getty Photographs)

Vergara is not any stranger to appearing off her frame on-line. Whilst her newest publish used to be a brand new picture, the “Trendy Circle of relatives” big name steadily stocks throwback posts on her social media.

The actress shared a gorgeous throwback underwear picture again in Might.

“Every other elegant 90’s #tbt as a result of summer time is coming!!!!” she captioned the publish.

Previous to that throwback, Vergara shared a throwback bikini picture from the 2000s. 

The primary picture within the set featured Vergara dressed in a string bikini decorated with flower gildings. The second one confirmed the actress shut up in a red most sensible. 

“#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s,” Vergara captioned the picture with a number of cactus emojis.

