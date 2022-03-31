Software developers are in high demand in Spain and IT jobs grow by 21% in 2021

The Infojobs employment platform has presented its ‘State of the labor market in Spain 2021’ where we can see the enormous demand for IT professionals in Spain.

Specifically, in the past year, only within this platform, almost 200,000 vacancies were published by companies (21% more than a year before) that were looking for this professional profile. And within the category of information technology and telecommunications, the most desired are software developers.

These are the salaries

Specifically, in the profile software development professional there were 57,900 vacancies. He is followed, by far, by software analyst (17,236 vacancies) and ICT systems administrator (12,804 vacancies).





In addition, as can be seen in the graph, extracted from the report, among the 10 most demanded jobs, the highest salary, average, is for people who develop software. Specifically, it is 33,558 euros per year.

Another interesting fact is that, on average, eleven people signed up for each job posting looking for developers. A very low level of competition, much lower than the average registered by Infojobs and which amounts to 53 CV for a vacancy.

In addition, it should be noted that for the vacancies of software architect or software analyst there are only 7 applicants per vacancy on average; also stand out engineer specialized in computer equipment or developer or mobile application developer, both with an average of eight people registered for posted positions.

The report also reveals, within this professional profile, who are the ones with the best salaries. And so we find that In the position that reached a higher average was that of user interface developer (37,114 euros) followed by ICT consultant (36,733 euros) and ICT systems administrator (35,450 euros).