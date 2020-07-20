SOG notice to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister asked- Who recorded audio?

new Delhi: The Special Operations Group (SOG) constituted by the Rajasthan Police has sent a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the investigation of two audio-related viruses that have been tried to topple the government in Rajasthan. On the notice from the SOG, Union Minister Shekhawat has asked the investigating agency some questions, who recorded this audio? With whose permission they were recorded. Also Read – Hearing continues in Rajasthan High Court on petition of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot

Union Minister Shekhawat said that the Rajasthan Police Special Operating Group (SOG) has sent a notice through my personal secretary. In the notice, he has asked me to record my statement and voice sample. Also Read – ‘Sachin Pilot will go to BJP if he becomes PM at age 45’

I first want them to check the authenticity of the audio clips, with whose permission was it recorded? Who recorded it? First they should come out with authenticity. Going already said that my doors are always open for any kind of inquiry: Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to ANI https://t.co/YpmPpH0xKY Also Read – The alleged rape and then murder of BJP worker’s daughter in Bengal, demand for central agency investigation – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Union Minister Shekhawat said, first I want to check the authenticity of those audio clips, with whose permission they were recorded. Who recorded this They should first come authentically. I have already said that my doors are open for any kind of investigation.

The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, saying that he had no moral right to continue in office due to his voice in the audio clip related to the conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. is. At the same time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while dismissing the questions raised by the BJP on the authenticity of this audio clip, told a TV channel that if these are “concocted tapes” then he is ready to leave politics. In this audio, Union Minister Shekhawat reportedly has a voice.