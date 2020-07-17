SOG registers 2 FIRs for conspiracy to topple government, Union minister denies allegations

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police Special Task Force (SOG) on Friday filed two more FIRs on charges of conspiring to topple the elected Congress government of Rajasthan through horse trading. These FIRs have been filed on the complaint of Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi. At the same time, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has denied the allegations of the Congress. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis News Update: Not only Congress but BJP is also torn! What is the meaning of silence of former CM Vasundhara?

Explain that in the case of conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government of the Congress in the state and the temptation to the MLAs, the SOG has filed three FIRs by joining them. At the same time, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “I am ready to face any inquiry. I have no voice in the audio. ” Also Read – BJP tried to topple government by buying loyalty of MLAs, this black chapter of democracy: Congress

I am ready to face any investigation. My voice is missing in the audio: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Additional Director General of SOG Ashok Rathore said, “Two FIRs have been registered under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC for investigating the purchase of MLAs and the alleged audio that has gone viral on social media.” Sanjay Jain, whose name has come up in India, was called for questioning on Thursday and he is being questioned.

Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR. I have mentioned only Gajendra Singh, people are making guesses, Special Operations Group (SOG) will find out in the investigation: Mahesh Joshi, Congress Chief Whip

On Thursday night, Chief Whip Joshi had filed a complaint against Gajendra Singh, Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Thursday night and requested for an inquiry.

Sanjay Jain was interrogated yesterday, he was called today also. Presently we are trying to ascertain some facts from him: Ashoke Rathore, ADG Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan

The audio that went viral in the media is allegedly talking about the purchase of MLAs and the Congress claims that one of these voices is also from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. However, BJP leaders have dismissed this audio as fake.

Joshi said, “After the audio went viral on social media, I complained to SOG requesting an inquiry. The case has been registered but I have not received a copy of it. ” Joshi said that he had also complained about this earlier but many questions arose regarding the evidence and investigation was delayed but this audio is a new evidence. He said that those who have a voice in audio recording should be identified and arrested.

At the same time, BJP State President Satish Pooni said, what happened today was shameful for the politics of Rajasthan. The Chief Minister’s residence is becoming the center of fake audio and character assassination attempts of leaders. In this case, an attempt has been made to drag Union Ministers.

