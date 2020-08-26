Soi Cheang Ready for Film Limbo

Solidly-established Hong Kong movie director Soi Cheang (“Accident,” “SPL II,” “The Monkey King” collection) returns to motion with the brand new crime thriller “Limbo.” He says his ambition is to revive the previous glory of the town’s motion cinema by focusing on worldwide audiences outdoors China.

Introduced simply forward of the opening of Wednesday’s FilMart, which has been postponed from its regular March slot and adjusted to a web-based format because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “Limbo” is financed and distributed Solar Leisure Tradition, Erdong Footage Group and Bona Film Group. It’s aiming for a theatrical launch in Hong Kong, Europe and the U.S. in 2021. Shan Ding is consulting on the movie’s worldwide gross sales.

It’s unclear whether or not a mainland China launch is both doable, or envisaged. “Whatever the progress and scenario in Mainland China, our launch plan stays unchanged and Limbo is slated for a 2021 worldwide launch. Our worldwide gross sales and launch plan received’t be affected,” Solar mentioned in an announcement emailed to Selection.

Starring Gordan Lam Ka-tung (“Trivisa,” “Chilly Struggle,” “Ip Man”) as a cop who’s monitoring down a serial killer lurking round Hong Kong, with police accomplice performed by Mason Lee (“The Hangover Half II”), the movie is written by Au Kin-yee (“Working on Karma,” “Mad Detective”).

Cinematography is by Cheng Siu-keung (“Drug Struggle,” “Election”). Wilson Yip (“Ip Man” collection) and Paco Wong (“SPL” collection) function producers.

“The story is about how within the margins of prosperous cities, there’ll inevitably be communities which might be forgotten or about to get replaced, a spitting picture of what’s occurring in Hong Kong,” Cheang mentioned in an announcement.

Reflecting a decline in Hong Kong productions and mounting native market challenges over the previous decade, many Hong Kong filmmakers have been working in mainland China. Soi mentioned he nonetheless needs to inform Hong Kong tales with out compromise.

“Hong Kong cinema has had its golden period, and like every part else, there might be ups and downs. Though alternatives can be found outdoors the town, we’ll hold making Hong Kong motion pictures,” he mentioned.