Soil and water of 5 temples of West Bengal will be brought for Ram temple bhoomipujan, Ayodhya, to be used during rituals

Kolkata: The holy soil of the five temples of West Bengal and the holy water of the Sangam (the confluence of the Ganges with other rivers) will be sent to Ayodhya (Ayodhya) for the Bhoomi Poojan (Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan) of the Ram temple on August 5. A senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gave this information here. The work of construction of Ram Mandir (Ram Mandir Nirman) will begin with the ritual of August 5.

VHP leader and Bengal media in-charge of the organization, Saurish Mukherjee said, "Holy water of temples like Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Gangasagar and Madan Mohan of Coochbehar as well as holy water from the confluence of Gangasagar, Bhagirathi, Triveni rivers will be sent to Ayodhya. It will be used during the Bhoomi Pujan ritual of the Ram temple."

He said that due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, VHP leaders of West Bengal will not be able to participate in the Bhoomi Pujan ritual in Ayodhya. He said, "We will see him on TV and make such arrangements so that he can be seen on social media on the state's platform."