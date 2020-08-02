Soil and water will be used in 8000 places of the country in Ram temple Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

new Delhi: For the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, soil, water and Rajakana will be used from about eight thousand holy sites across the country in the Bhoomi Pujan to be held on August 5. People associated with the program say that soil and water are being collected from across the country to give the message of social harmony. Also Read – Ram temple in Ayodhya will be organized across America at the time of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’, you will also be surprised to know

Kameshwar Chaupal, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust, said, "The data of soil and water reaching Ayodhya from all over the country has not been added yet, but it is estimated that from seven to eight thousand places will reach Ayodhya for worship of soil, water and rajakan. . Soil and water have reached there from about 3,000 places till two days ago. "

Member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust said that the program of collecting soil and water is a unique example of strengthening national unity and social harmony. Chaupal said, "For example, 'Sarna Sthal' in Jharkhand is an important place of worship of tribal society. When we went to collect the soil of that place, an atmosphere of unprecedented enthusiasm was seen in the Dalit and tribal society. He said that Rama and Sita belong to us, only then our mother should come to Shabri's hut and eat her plum. "

At the same time, Union General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Milind Parande said, “Lord Ram gave the message of social harmony and empowerment from his life. That is why the water of holy rivers and the soil of pilgrimage places are being used in the Bhoomi Poojan of their temple construction. Parande said that the salvation of Ahalya by Lord Rama, love and friendship with Shabri and Nishadraj are unique examples of social harmony.

VHP sources said that in this series, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas ji located in Kashi, Maharishi Valmiki Ashram in Sitamarhi, Bihar, Kacharagad in Gondia district of Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Ramrekha Dham of Jharkhand, sites related to the holy land of Tantya Bhil of Madhya Pradesh, Patna. Soil and holy water are being collected from places like Shri Mahmandir Sahib, Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jain Temple in Delhi and Valmiki Temple.

He said that along with the holy soil of temples like Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Gangasagar and Madan Mohan of Coochbehar in West Bengal, water is being sent from the confluence of Gangasagar, Bhagirathi, Triveni rivers to Ayodhya. The water and soil of the holy confluence of Prayagraj will also be used in the land worship.

People associated with Bhoomi Poojan told that sand and sand are also being sent to Ayodhya from the Falgu river of Bihar. This river located in Gaya Dham is a sacred ancestral shrine. Apart from this, Jalmandir at Pavapuri, Kamal Sarovar, the ancient Pushkarni pond, the famous Sun Temple at Hilsa, Bhora pond associated with Emperor Chandragupta Maurya, soil and water from the five plaintiffs of Rajigar are also being sent.

VHP officials said that the soil of the Mandarachal mountain has also been sent for land worship. There is a mythological belief that the sea was churned from this mountain. He said that apart from this, the process of sending soil, water and water from other parts of the country is going on.