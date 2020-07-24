Soil sent from these 11 places of Delhi to the foundation of Lord Rama’s temple, see list

new Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) sent the soil of the 11 holy places of Delhi in brass vases and sent it to Ayodhya on Friday, amid preparations for the construction of the temple on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. VHP Central Office Alok Kumar and Delhi Province President Kapil Khanna sent clay-filled brass urns to Ayodhya during the program organized in Delhi. Also Read – Saketh Gokhale, close to Rahul Gandhi, filed a petition against Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, High Court dismisses

Alok Kumar told reporters that on August 5, the much awaited temple construction work will begin with Bhoomi Pujan. Ayodhya is being sent to the rivers of the country and the soil of the holy places to be put in the foundation of the temple.

He told that the VHP's Delhi province unit has collected this sacred soil. These holy places include Siddha Peetha Kalkaji, ancient Pandav Kalin Bhairav ​​temple located in Purana Qila, Gurudwara Shishganj at Chandni Chowk, Gauri Shankar temple, Sri Digambar Jain Lal temple, ancient Hanuman temple at Connaught place, ancient Shiva Navagraha temple, ancient Kali Mata temple, Sri Lakshmi Narayan Temple Birla Temple, Lord Valmiki Temple located on Mandir Marg, Badri Bhagat Jhandewalan Temple located in Karol Bagh.

VHP province president Kapil Khanna gave information about the work done by VHP Delhi province during the global epidemic corona virus. He said that now we are insisting on providing plasma to the patients suffering from corona and giving them self-employment to the women on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan and getting them sold.