Sol Cresta sets a date for its release: PlatinumGames’ shoot ’em up prepares its arcade action

The sequel to the classic ’80s shooters will land on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Sol Cresta started out as an apparent April’s Fools Day prank by PlatinumGames to become in a highly anticipated title by game fans arcade and the shoot ’em up. Hideki Kamiya has presented a direct where he has set a date for this ‘neoclassic‘ after a delay that had left the game without a date.

PlatinumGames has talked about technical problems in reference to this delay to finally date its release for next february 22 of this 2022 on PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch. As Gematsu has shared, the title will be priced at 39.99 euros, 39.99 dollars and 3,980 yen for what will be the first of the Neo-Classic Arcade Series.

Sol Cresta will arrive on February 22Sun Crest will be a continuation of the classic Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta from the 80s, a game with a retro soul but with revamped mechanics and vertical scrolling. The PlatinumGames title will build its mechanics with three ships (Amaterasu, Tsukuyomi and Susano) that will be attached and distributed in different formations, while making their way with three types of powerful weapons. The music of the game will be in charge of the legendary Yuzo Koshiro, known for his unmistakable themes in sagas like Streets of Rage.

2022 will be a great year for retro games

The new installment of the Matamarcianos saga at the hands of PlatinumGames will not be the only alternative for retro game fans. This year we have already had the return of franchises as iconic as Windjammers. SNK’s classic run and gun game, Metal Slug, is making a very special comeback, in the form of a tactical strategy title. The King of Fighters, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Joe and Mac and Pac-Man promise to delight all lovers of the 80s and 90s.

