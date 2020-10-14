Sol Kyung Gu And EXO’s D.O. Confirmed To Star In New Film

Veteran actor Sol Kyung Gu and EXO’s D.O. might be starring in a brand new film collectively!

Titled “The Moon” (tentative title), the film might be produced by director Kim Yong Hwa, the mastermind behind the “Alongside With the Gods” collection. The shifting story revolves round a person left alone in house and one other man on Earth who’s desperately attempting to save lots of him.

Sol Kyung Gu will play the person on Earth who will embark on a rescue mission to save lots of the misplaced one, and D.O. will take the function of the person who grew to become remoted in house after an sudden accident. Viewers are excited to see the two actors’ synergy and teamwork, and they’re additionally wanting ahead to the best way Kim Yong Hwa will carry the story to life with beautiful visuals.

D.O. is at present scheduled to be discharged from the army in January 2021.

“The Moon” will begin filming within the first half of subsequent yr.

In the meantime, watch Sol Kyung Gu in “Chilly Eyes“

Watch Now

It’s also possible to watch D.O. in “Swing Youngsters“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)