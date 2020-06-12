Sol Kyung Gu, Honey Lee, And Park So Dam In Talks To Join New Spy Film By “Believer” Director

We could also be seeing Sol Kyung Gu, Honey Lee, and Park So Dam in a brand new movie quickly!

On June 12, it was reported that the three actors can be becoming a member of the upcoming movie “Ghost” (literal title).

Sources from Sol Kyung Gu’s company C-JeS Leisure, Honey Lee’s company Saram Leisure, and Park So Dam’s company Artist Firm all confirmed that their actors had acquired a suggestion to look within the movie and had been at present wanting over the provide.

“Ghost” is ready to be a spy motion movie set throughout the Japanese colonial period. The movie will probably be led by director Lee Hae Younger because the follow-up to his 2018 movie “Believer.” The manufacturing firm will probably be The Lamp, which labored on movies like “A Taxi Driver” and “Malmoe: The Secret Mission,” and will probably be distributed by CJ ENtertainment. The movie is ready to enter pre-production quickly.

Keep tuned for extra updates!

Supply (1) (2)