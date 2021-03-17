Sola Boards ‘Three Wishes for Cinderella,’ Starring Pop Star Astrid S

Worldwide gross sales company Sola Media, which is collaborating in Hong Kong’s Filmart this week, has boarded the Norwegian remake of Czech basic movie “Three Wishes for Cinderella,” with pop music star Astrid Smeplass, higher referred to as Astrid S, enjoying Cinderella.

Smeplass’ tracks have generated greater than 2.3 billion streams with hit singles similar to “Hurts So Good,” “Assume Earlier than I Speak” and “Emotion.”

Smeplass stated of Václav Vorlícek’s 1973 basic: “It’s such an necessary movie. Once I was younger, I admired the unique model of Cinderella loads, and I hope that we’ll attain a large feminine viewers who will see that they are often simply as courageous and brave as she.“

Sola’s Solveig Langeland, who acts as an govt producer on the movie, stated it could be “an extremely fashionable and feminist but charming and atmospheric fairy-tale.”

Langeland stated that Cinderella could be portrayed as “type and delightful, but impartial and robust.” Cinderella could be “an lively protagonist and the architect of her personal fortune,” she added.

Cengiz Al, who starred as Yousef Acar in hit Norwegian sequence “Skam,” stars because the prince. “Skam” was remade throughout Europe and Latin America, and within the U.S.

The forged of “Three Wishes for Cinderella” additionally consists of Kristofer Hivju (“Sport of Thrones”), Bjørn Sundquist (“Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters”), Thorbjørn Harr (“Vikings”), Nils Jørgen Kaalstad (“Lilyhammer”), and Ellen Dorrit and Ingrid Giæver, who each starred in Joachim Trier’s “Thelma.”

The movie, which is being shot in Norway, is directed by Cecilie Mosli (“Gray’s Anatomy”), and produced by Storm Movies’ Frederick P. N. Howard (“Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama”), and Petter Borgli (“Insomnia”).

Howard stated: “We need to create an arctic blockbuster primarily based on one among mankind’s oldest humanistic fairy tales. A grand story about breaking free from the chains of tyranny, trusting love and believing in what is sweet on this world. Precisely what the world wants when theaters begin opening up once more.”