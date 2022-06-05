Solana Sierra lost in the Roland Garros junior final against the Czech Havlickova: the emotion of the Argentine tennis player

Solana Sierra’s emotion after losing the final at Roland Garros

The Argentine tennis player Solana Sierra He was one step away from making history in the junior tournament at Roland Garros. Is that after accessing the final, could not with Lucie Havlickova, from the Czech Republic, and lost 6-3 and 6-3 to be crowned runner-up in the category in the female branch. Despite the defeat, the young woman who is about to turn 18 completed a great contest on the brick dust of Paris.

After beating the also Czech Nikola Bartunkova 7-5 and 6-0 in the semifinals, Sierra had to face the number 9 seed for the second Grand Slam of the year. In the first set, and after an even start, the key was in the fourth game: The European racket managed to break Argentina’s serve to take a 3-1 lead after an unforced error by Solana and held serve to win the first set 6-3.

Already in the second set, the start could not have been worse for Sierra, as Havlickova broke again in the opening game and then she stayed until in the ninth game, with the duel 5-3 in favor, she returned to generate a break point to win the match and be the winner of the junior trophy among women.

In the statistical summary, the Czech had fewer winning shots than the Argentine (17 against 10), but made fewer unforced errors: 21 against Sierra’s 35. In addition, the European representative took advantage of three of her seven break options, while the South American tennis player had no opportunities in that category.

Once the match is over, Argentina could not help but be moved to tears while the cameras of the official broadcast focused on her. The same thing happened when she approached one of the sides of the court Simone Mathieu to greet you with your work team. At that moment, she locked in a hug with her coach Carlos Rampello and his manager Enric Molinawhich contained it after the defeat in Paris.

Beyond not being able to become champion, a milestone that would have meant the first title in the women’s category for Argentine tennis in 36 years, after the last victory that history achieved Patricia Tarabini in 1986 -Sabatini won it in ’84-, Sierra’s performance is to stand out and think about a great future for the Mar del Plata-born.

Solana is one of the great exponents of the new litter of Argentine tennis who has been showing his credentials at the youth level for some time. To access the last match, she had to beat the Czech in the first round Brenda Fruhvirt (5-7, 6-3 and 6-4) and then came the turn to prevail over the Belgian Hanne Vandewinkel (6-4 and 6-0). He got the ticket to the quarterfinals with a victory against the local Yaroslava Bartashevich (6-2 and 7-5). In the quarterfinals she met the American Liv Hovde, whom he also eliminated in two sets with a 6-3 and 7-5 to be able to get the pass to the semifinals.

Despite not winning the title on the Paris brick dust, Sierra (currently ranked 575th in the WTA, but will move up after reaching the final) had already made headlines some time ago when she was summoned to join the Argentine team in the Billie Jean King Cup and contributed victories against Colombia (vs. Yuliana Lizarazo), Brazil (vs. Laura Pigossi), Guatemala (vs. Melissa Morales) and Mexico (vs. Marcela Zacarias).

KEEP READING: