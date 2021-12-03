Solar Ash, from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, debuts on PC, PS4 and PS5 with this launch trailer

The Heart Machine video game will be available today for purchase on the PlayStation and Epic Games Store.

Solar Ash premieres today. The title of Heart Machine It will arrive throughout this December 2 to the platforms of PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store, and from the studio they have celebrated it with a new launch trailer that you can see at the top of this news.

In it, we see a series of cuts that show the strengths of the game. A mixture between contemplative moments and action frantic, with intense combat and routes where we flow with the terrain. All accompanied by an eye-catching art style, a signature of the Hyper Light Drifter authors.

We embody a character immersed in a surreal world of the most surprising and colorful, but the importance given to narrative it will also be key. Thus, we are invited to speed through its unreal settings with a very characteristic design, but also full of mysteries, unique characters and gigantic battles.

Solar Ash will be available throughout the afternoon for PS4, PS5 and PC, via the Epic Games Store. In this last platform, the title benefits from a 10% discount that leaves its price at 30,59 euros, without missing his appointment in 2021, as they repeatedly assured despite the delays suffered.

