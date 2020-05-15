Solar Opposites Creators Explain Those Wild Seinfeld, Mickey Mouse And Paddington References

MIKE: There is not any thought you convey up on Solar that anyone does not not less than take a crack at. If it makes me smile or giggle within the room, even when it is senseless, it is like, ‘You recognize what? We’re gonna make it make sense. They’re aliens. Sure, perhaps Yumyulack did have a part the place he purchased a Seinfeld set duplicate.’ Who fucking cares? Each time I see it, it makes me giggle.

JUSTIN: Or who is aware of how he bought it? He may need gotten it at some Goodwill and was like, ‘Oh, that is miniature, and this is able to be excellent for The Wall.’ It is fucking hilarious.

MIKE: I like within the present that the size is off. It is not even the fitting scale for them, after which the characters within the present touch upon it. That is in all probability – Justin – you being like, ‘Nicely, the size’s a bit of off. Possibly we should not put it in The Wall.’ And me in all probability being like, ‘No, fuck that. We’ll simply have the characters point out it.’