Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The creators of the wildly popular adult animation drama Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland with Mike McMahan, also co-created the adult animated comedy Solar Opposites.

An extraterrestrial family who crashed-landed on Earth and is now residing in middle America is the subject of the novel Solar Opposites. In May 2020, the series began airing.

Aliens invading Earth is a theme that many programmes have explored, but few have tackled it comedically, and even fewer have done it brilliantly.

One comedy that successfully tackled this difficulty is Invader Zim. A more modern example is the popular science fiction animated series Solar Opposites on Hulu.

When it debuted in May 2020, the programme generated a lot of hype and rapidly rose to the top of the streaming service’s best-performing series in regard to ratings and viewership.

The odd family is the focus of the animated science fiction adventure. With the exception of one minor detail—the fact that they are members of the extraterrestrial race known as the Schlorpians, whose native planet was destroyed—Korvo and Terry are similar to the rest of the heads-of-household in this region of the galaxy.

Along with their two child replicants, Jesse and Yumyulack, plus a baby extraterrestrial known as “The Pupa,” they have escaped to Earth in search of safety.

While we are learning about their narrative, a separate plot is developing about a civilization living in “The Wall,” which is really a collection of individuals that Yumyulack has captured and imprisoned in a terrarium.

This is really crazy, so pardon the pun. But in this instance, the absurd storyline succeeds. Justin Roiland, who also co-created Rick and Morty, is the creator of the series.

Fans of the show are aware that Roiland isn’t hesitant to embrace his imaginative universes and embark on bizarre stories and settings.

No exception exists here, and the series seems to be successful. Even though Justin Roiland is most recognised for creating “Rick and Morty,” his earlier works shouldn’t be disregarded.

In spite of the fact that it may not have given McDonald’s the idea to revive a long-forgotten dipping sauce or given rise to an unlimited supply of pickle-themed viral videos, “Solar Opposites” has achieved popularity on Hulu on its own terms.

Even though the second season of the animated comedy series ended in March 2021, it was clear that Roiland and his colleagues weren’t quite done with it.

Thankfully, “Solar Opposites” is going to be making a triumphant comeback at some point in the near future, according to Hulu.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date

The good news is that the aliens are returning, as Rick and Morty creator Mike McMahan personally stated that a third season of Solar Opposites is in the works.

Solar Opposites Season 3 will become available in its entirety on Hulu on July 13 itself, according to a tweet from McMahan.

The information on the show’s release in the UK is still scarce, but when it happens, it will presumably be on Disney+ like the seasons before it.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Cast

Justin Roiland as Korvo: an intelligent alien scientist who hates Earth and wants to leave as soon as possible.

Thomas Middleditch as Terry: Korvo’s evacuation partner and Pupa specialist who enjoys being on Earth and is fascinated with human culture.

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack: Korvo’s replicant who is a self-proclaimed scientist and bounty hunter. He shrinks random people to add to his terrarium, “The Wall”.

Mary Mack as Jesse: Terry’s replicant who is generally kind and wants to fit into human society.

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa: An infant alien linked with the titular Solar Opposites who will one day evolve into its true form and terraform the Earth into a copy of the Shlorp homeworld for the Shlorp ruling class.

Andy Daly as Lindsey Tim: One of Yumyulack’s captives, shrunk down for wearing a red shirt.

Christina Hendricks as Cherie: A Benihana chef placed in the Wall by Yumyulack for serving him shrimp he didn’t want.

Alfred Molina as The Duke / Ringo (seasons 1–2): the corrupt ruler of Yumyulack’s Wall.

Sterling K. Brown as Hulk Hogan (season 2): A haunted war hero of the Resistance and former Bones executive producer.

Rainn Wilson as Steven: The former CEO of AT&T who becomes a mouse milk farmer with his pet mouse, Molly, in the lower levels.

Pezlie: is the daughter of Cherie and Tim.

Jimmi Simpson as Ethan

Miguel Sandoval as Enrique: is the father of Pedro.

Andrew Matarazzo as Pedro: is the son of Enrique.

Phil LaMarr as Jean-Pierre

Jeannie Elias as Sister Sasha

Tom Kenny as The Janitor

Justin Roiland as Kramer Guy

Nick Reczynski as Steve the Nutritionist

Tiffany Haddish as Aisha: The alien ship’s artificial intelligence.

Kari Wahlgren as Mrs. Frankie: A teacher at James Earl Jones High School who is openly prejudiced against Yumyulack and Jesse and is engaging in a secret affair with Principal Cooke.

Rob Schrab as Principal Cooke: The principal at James Earl Jones High School who is openly prejudiced against Yumyulack and Jesse and is engaging in a secret affair with Mrs. Frankie.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Trailer

Solar Opposites Season 3 Plot

The plot of Solar Opposites is on a family of aliens who hail from a planet that is much superior than Earth but have become forced to seek refuge and live within Middle America.

They are unable to determine whether this modification is advantageous or disadvantageous.

Every extraterrestrial has had a different relationship with humans. While some people are desperate to get away, others are making an effort to blend in.

Simultaneously, another plot develops that demonstrates how Yumyulack and their captivity in “The Wall” have significantly reduced the size of the human population.

As of this writing, Hulu has only announced that the third season of “Solar Opposites” would follow the aliens as they attempt to “be less of a team as well as more of a family team.”

That doesn’t really give away much about “Solar Opposites” Season 3, but it does indicate that the following episodes will be mainly focused on the main characters as they work to deepen their ties with one another.

Thankfully, fans of “Solar Opposites” will also be left with some very intriguing events involving their beloved Schlorpian family after the conclusion of Season 2.

In fact, the Pupa’s terraformation procedure is eventually exposed to viewers in the Season 2 conclusion of the programme, and the episode ultimately shows that Schlorpians always return back as trees.

The Scorpions had reverted to their original appearances by the time they appeared on “Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special,” nevertheless.

With that in mind, Season 3 of “Solar Opposites” should still offer the show’s main protagonists plenty of time to go on more absurd adventures, even if the Pupa may now be one step closer to transforming the earth into an entirely novel world, Schlorp.

The third season of Solar Opposites, which returns onto Hulu on July 13 featuring eleven episodes, gets the supreme privilege of having its brand-new trailer unveiled exclusively by Screen Rant.

jointly made by Rick and Morty The animated series by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan centres on a group of four aliens who can’t decide if Earth is good or bad.

Korvo, a member of our extraterrestrial squad who is intelligent and logical yet socially uncomfortable, is voiced by Roiland.

Sean Giambrone, who portrays the crafty and cynical Yum Yuck in Solar Opposites, Thomas Middleditch, who plays the laid-back and amiable Terry in Silicon Valley, and Mary Mack, who plays the upbeat and sympathetic Jesse round out the cast.

The pollution, commercialization, and human weakness are all that the first two focus on, whilst the later two solely take into account the great junk food and entertainment value.

The quartet will try to work together as a family rather than as a team in season 3, but their weird antics could get in the way.