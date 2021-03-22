Solbi And Lee Ji Hye Feel Generation Gap With ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo On “Grasp In The Home”

Lee Ji Hye and Solbi appeared as friends on the March 21 broadcast of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home”!

The two artists took half within the audition for “Failed Star Ok.” When ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo arrived to take them to the audition, Lee Ji Hye requested, “Do you occur to know S#ARP?” which was the co-ed group she was part of from 1998 to 2002. Confused, Cha Eun Woo requested, “You go to the identical store [term referring to a hair salon] as me?” Nonetheless, when she sang their hit music “Inform Me Inform Me,” Cha Eun Woo revealed that he was aware of the music.

Equally, Solbi requested, “You understand I used to be in Hurricane, proper?” Nonetheless, Cha Eun Woo replied, “Just like the storm?” placing the 2 at a loss. Lee Ji Hye and Solbi each rapidly gave up, and Cha Eun Woo apologized saying, “I’m sorry I don’t know.”

For the interview, Solbi had written that she had failed at selling as a gaggle as a result of Hurricane had disbanded. Tak Jae Hoon requested, “Who precipitated Hurricane to disband?” and Solbi confidently said, “It’s the corporate’s fault.”

Solbi additional defined, “In fact, I used to be at fault too, however the firm on the time was bankrupt.” Tak Jae Hoon requested, “Might you’ve gotten continued with Hurricane till the top? Had been you in such a place?” Solbi defended herself by sharing, “Sure. I used to be the principle vocalist and chief. Are you aware Hurricane?” Tak Jae Hoon replied, “I solely find out about being penniless [Korean word rhymes with Typhoon].”

When the solid requested Lee Ji Hye why S#ARP had disbanded, Lee Ji Hye replied with out hesitation, “It’s Search engine marketing Ji Younger’s fault.” For the reason that group was recognized to have disbanded attributable to battle between Search engine marketing Ji Younger and Lee Ji Hye, she clarified, “I simply stated that to be humorous.” When Lee Sang Min requested why Cha Eun Woo didn’t giggle, Solbi commented, “Earlier, he stated he went to the salon.”

In addition to Solbi and Lee Ji Hye, baseball commentator Shim Soo Chang and comic Park Sung Ho appeared as friends. Shim Soo Chang talked about how he was fired quite than retiring of his personal accord and failing to enter the key leagues when he had the chance. Lastly, comic Kim Yong Myung talked about his failure to plan a second little one along with his spouse, and comic Lee Jin Ho talked about his failure on MBC’s “Radio Star.”

The first contributors for “Failed Star Ok” had been comic Jang Dong Min, Ji Suk Jin, and former Judo athlete Kim Min Soo. Solbi and Shim Soo Chang had been the to who handed the “Failed Star Ok” interview.

Watch a latest episode of “Grasp within the Home” under:

