Sold the public relations office of PM Modi, price Rs 7 crore, PhD holder arrested

new Delhi: OLX is a platform to sell many new old things, but some vicious minded people sold the public relations office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) on OLX. The price of PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi (Varanasi) office was sold for seven and a half crores. The police arrested four people in this case. The main accused in this is a PhD holder, who has been caught by the police.

According to the news of Dainik Jagran, the matter is related to PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. PM Modi has a public relations office in Gurdham Colony of Varanasi. It is being told that Lakshmi Kant Ojha, Manoj Yadav, Babu Lal Patel, and Jitendra Sharma of Varanasi have put up advertisements to sell this office of PM Modi on OLX. Many people started visiting the site to buy it. The accused put the cost of office at seven and a half crores. The space area of ​​the building was stated to be 6500 square feet. Four office photos were also posted.

The police got activated as soon as it was discovered and after investigating it arrested four accused, who had posted this advertisement. Police said that the police caught the accused with the help of surveillance. The main accused is a PhD holder and teacher. A case has been registered against them in various sections including fraud, forgery.