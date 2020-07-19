Soldier of Uttarakhand on the Leh-Ladakh border, was inducted into the Indian Army only four years ago.

Dehradun: Karan Dev, a soldier of Gorkha Regiment on the Leh Ladakh border, was martyred. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat prayed to God to provide patience to his family by bowing to the martyrdom of Karan Dev alias Dev Bahadur, resident of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district on the Leh-Ladakh border. Also Read – India China Border Dispute: Chinese soldiers not committed to retreat from LAC, India alerts

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Rawat said that the government will always stand with the family of the 24-year-old soldier of the Gorkha Regiment, who was martyred while performing his duty. Karan Dev of Gaurikalan area of ​​Kichha was admitted to the Indian Army in the year 2016.

The 24-year-old Jawan Karan Dev alias Dev Bahadur, 6/1 (Gorkha Regiment) resident of Gaurikala, Kichha, who performed his duty on the Leh-Ladakh border, has made the supreme sacrifice. I salute his sacrifice. Provide: Government is always standing with the family of martyr: Uttarakhand CM

As soon as the news of his martyrdom was received, there was a wave of mourning in the whole region. Regional MLA Rajesh Shukla rushed to the jawan’s house to console his family members. Karan Dev’s elder brother Kishan Bahadur is also in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Gwalior.