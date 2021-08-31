Solid, Roles, Tale, Free up Date – FilmyVoice

Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 10 September 2021. It has Aishwarya Rajesh, Nani and so on inside the forged. The movie will move online on Amazon High Video.
Tale
The plot is regarding the life of a youngster. He has to stand tough demanding situations and the close ones are attacked. Problems take a turn as numerous events spread. Will he be capable to battle against injustice and continue to exist?
Tuck Jagadish Cast (High Video)
- Nani as Jagadish Naidu
- Aishwarya Rajesh as Chandra
- Ritu Varma as Gummadi Varalakshmi
- Jagapathi Babu
- Daniel Balaji
- Rao Ramesh
- Praveen
- Nassar
- Thiruveer
- Rohini
- Devadarshini
- Naresh
Director: Shiva Nirvana
Taste: Family, Romance, Movement
Language: Telugu
Release Date: 10 September 2021