Solid, Roles, Tale, Free up Date – FilmyVoice

Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 10 September 2021. It has Aishwarya Rajesh, Nani and so on inside the forged. The movie will move online on Amazon High Video.

Tale

The plot is regarding the life of a youngster. He has to stand tough demanding situations and the close ones are attacked. Problems take a turn as numerous events spread. Will he be capable to battle against injustice and continue to exist?

Tuck Jagadish Cast (High Video)

Nani as Jagadish Naidu

Aishwarya Rajesh as Chandra

Ritu Varma as Gummadi Varalakshmi

Jagapathi Babu

Daniel Balaji

Rao Ramesh

Praveen

Nassar

Thiruveer

Rohini

Devadarshini

Naresh

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Taste: Family, Romance, Movement

Language: Telugu

Release Date: 10 September 2021