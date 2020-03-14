General News

Solidarity balcony singing spreads across Italy during lockdown

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Condominium improvement residents proceed to sing or play instruments to boost morale

Balcony singing in concord has been a rising response to the coronavirus lockdown in Italy this weekend.

From the southern cities of Salerno and Naples, and the Sicilian capital Palermo to Turin throughout the north, residents of rental constructions and tower blocks are continuing to sing or play instruments, or to provide DJ models, from their balconies in a improvement that is spreading from Italy all through Europe to Spain and even to Sweden.

