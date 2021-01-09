Solskjaer confirmed that Chiquito Romero and Marcos Rojo will not continue at Manchester United: what are their possible destinations

Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo will leave Manchester United in this transfer market (Photo: Reuters)

They were two of the most important footballers in the Argentina Selection who achieved the runner-up in the World Cup 2014, which led them to be signed by the powerful Manchester United, but their time in this giant of England has come to an end and they are looking for new challenges. Is about Sergio Chiquito Romero and Marcos Rojo, which are not in the plans of his DT.

He confirmed it himself Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his virtual meeting with journalists before the match of third round from FA Cup of this saturday before Watford. The Norwegian coach acknowledged that both could leave the club in the current transfer window.

“Both have a contract until the summer, but neither will continue. We are looking to find them club. TO Marcos (Red) you have been given time to go home, so is still in Argentina. Sergio He also returned home to see his family, but has already returned. They are professionals and they are working hard ”, commented Solskjaer.

Both the former goalkeeper of Racing as the defender who arose in La Plata students They haven’t played a single minute this season, so they won’t be extending their contracts beyond the end of the season. They can go free in six months but at United they seek to attract the interest of other clubs to complete their departure from Old Trafford in the immediate.

Marcos Rojo was on loan to Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial)

It’s known that Red, of 30 years, is intended by Boca Juniors. “The club called me to see what I wanted to do, what I had in mind, whether to continue with Estudiantes or return to England. I said, ‘Wow, look at this!’ He called me, I was excited because he was going to call me Roman. I’m from the 90’s, my old man is a Boca fan. We watched all of Bianchi’s campaigns. Riquelme, an idol. He called me, we talked, he asked me what I was going to do … “, the player himself acknowledged in July, when he was playing on loan at Students.

There will be no problems to arrange your contract with Boca –It would be for two years and with an option to extend for one more– but what will not be easy is their separation from the Red Devils, where he played 122 games. From the Xeneize they hope they won’t have to shell out a single penny.

Chiquito Romero could emigrate to MLS or stay in a lower caliber Premier League club (Photo: REUTERS)

For its part, Romero has several suitors. The archer of 34 years, who played 61 games for the English club, analyzes his options. As reported The Sun, already said goodbye to his companions and could emigrate to the Major League Soccer of U.S or stay in some other lesser club in the Premier League.

One of the possibilities that he shuffles on American soil is the Miami Inter, The team of David Beckham, where does the Argentinian work Just for sure and it is also in the template Gonzalo Pipita Higuain, one of his former teammates from the National Team. And if you decide to stay in the Premier League, the cast that is most interested in hiring you is the Brighton & Hove Albion, where does he play Kevin Mac Allister.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Boca Juniors, close to closing a high-impact reinforcement: Marcos Rojo

Chiquito Romero’s wife criticized Lionel Scaloni for his absence from the National Team and Manchester United for not allowing him to be transferred

City won the Manchester derby and the Carabao Cup final will be played by Guardiola and Mourinho