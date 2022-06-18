Solve Di Maria’s SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

You can repeat this solution up to three times to improve in Ultimate Team.

It is clear that we are in the final stage of FIFA 22, and we are reaching a point where the vast majority of major leagues (such as Ligue 1) already have players with extremely high averages in all positions, such as the case of this version of Say Mariawhich can be obtained through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that we give you the cheapest, no-loyalty solutions for.

There are a total of 5 templates to complete, and some of them will cost you their own. If you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

Solve Kaká ICON SBC in FIFA 22 with cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap Di Maria SBC No Loyalty Fixes

PSG

The requirements of the first template are as follows: A TOTW or Team of the Season player.



The minimum average is 85.



The minimum chemistry is 75.



You need at least one PSG player.

As a PSG player we are going to use Icardi, who has a fairly high average for the price you are going to pay for him. The most expensive piece is the TOTS player, and in general you will have to pay an average of 90,000 coins for all the pieces of the template.

Ligue 1

The requirements of the third template are as follows: The minimum average is 86.



The minimum chemistry is 65.



At least one Ligue 1 player is required.

Although the vast majority of players are not too expensive, using Kanté to get the minimum average makes the whole thing quite expensive. There is a mixture of the Premier League and LaLiga Santander, using Di Maria as a Ligue 1 player. The total price is around 120,000 coins in total.

Squad rating: 87

The requirements of the last template are as follows: The minimum average is 87.



The minimum chemistry is 55.

Things start to get complicated to try to save some coins, and that is that players like Maignan TOTS, Casemiro or Kroos are going to force you to leave a lot of money. You can replace Sabitzer or Digne with players of the same position that you have in your club, as they do not have a chemistry link with any other player. You are going to have to invest an average of 160,000 coins.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the last template are as follows: The minimum average is 88.



The minimum chemistry is 45.

As always, the latest template is also the most expensive, forcing us to invest just over 220,000 coins. The top of the field is quite cheap, and you can substitute Tielemans if you have another player in the same position. Unfortunately for our pocket, you are going to need the three players behind who exceed 40,000 coins in the transfer market.

The total price of the 4 templates around 600,000 coins. We’re talking about a right winger with absolutely insane speed, passing, dribbling and shooting attributes. If you have a team based on the top French competition and coins to spare, don’t hesitate, because in addition to Di María you’re going to get a good handful of envelopes by completing the squads.

More about: FIFA 22 and FIFA 22: Ultimate Team.