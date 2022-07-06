Solve Garrincha ICON SBC in FIFA 22 with cheap solutions and no loyalty

A great right winger at a somewhat prohibitive price in FUT.

If you were thinking of reinforcing your FIFA 22 squad with a quality right winger, you have the perfect opportunity with Garrincha, and it is that the Brazilian has appeared in the EA soccer simulator, a really powerful ICON obtainable through a squad creation challenge (SBC) of which we give you the cheapest solutions and without loyalty. There is a total of 7 templates to complete, and some of them will cost you theirs. If you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by BSJ Gaming.

FIFA 22 Garrincha ICON SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fix

Cream Legend

The requirements of the first template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 50.



The quality of the players must be exactly bronze.

This template does not have too much mystery, although the solution works for you, always look for cheap bronze players from the same country.

new promise

The requirements of the second template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 50.



The quality of the players must be exactly silver.

As in the case of Legend Nata, the only complication is getting the minimum 50 chemistry with only silver players.

People’s Joy

The requirements of the third template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 75.



The minimum average is 84.



You need at least one player from Brazil.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or Fut Champions player is required.

The base of this squad is LaLiga Santander, and the vast majority of the players are very cheap. As always, what makes things more expensive is the TOTW player, which makes the price rise to almost 100,000 coins if you do not have much patience in the transfer market.

in top form

The requirements of the fourth template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 65.



The minimum average is 85.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or Fut Champions player is required.

As there are no player or league requirements, a Ligue 1 base has been used. The vast majority of players are cheap, but you will have to loosen your wallet with Bruno Fernandes and Di María. The total price is around 110,000 coins.

value of roster: 86

The requirements of the fifth template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 60.



The minimum average is 86.

Here things are diluted a bit as far as using players from a single league is concerned, although there are quite a few players from the Bundesliga. In any case, you will have to invest about 120,000 coins in total.

Squad rating: 87

The requirements of the sixth template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 50.



The minimum average is 87.

As the templates progress, things get more expensive, and having to reach an average of 87 makes it necessary to spend around 170,000 coins. We are going to use a mixture of Serie A with the Premier League.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the seventh template are the following:

The minimum chemistry is 40.



The minimum average is 88.

The last template is also the most expensive, and there are quite a few players above the 20K coin barrier. The average price is around 235,000 coins.

The price of all templates amounts to 750,000 coins on average, an exorbitant price for a player of these characteristics. At this point in the movie, you should have better options if you have all that money, but it’s up to you.

