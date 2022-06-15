Solve Mark Noble’s SBC in FIFA 22 with cheap solutions and no loyalty

A very complete Premier midfielder to add to FIFA Ultimate Team.

Even though the big leagues are over now, FIFA 22 is still getting Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) almost daily, and if you have a Premier League based team you have the opportunity to get Mark Noble, a midfielder with an absolutely fantastic average who doesn’t falter in any of his attributes.

Best of all, you’ll only need to complete two squads to get their services, and along the way you’ll get extra rewards (besides the player himself). If you don’t want to spend a lot of coins and want to complete this SBC with cheap solutions and without loyalty, we will tell you what Futsync proposes.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Mark Noble SBC Fixes

England Mark Noble Squad England

At least one English player.



A TOTW or Team of the Season player.



The minimum average is 85.



The minimum chemistry is 65. The requirements for the first of the two templates are as follows:

As you can see in the image below, the only really expensive player is the goalkeeper, Maignan, who costs just over 40,000 coins. The rest of the pieces are relatively cheapand has opted for a hybrid team from the Premier League and Serie A.

Premier League Mark Noble plantilla Premier League

At least one Premier League player.



The minimum average is 87.



The minimum chemistry is 50. The requirements for the first of the two templates are as follows:

Although one requirement is removed, the fact that the average goes up two points makes the template quite expensive. being so low chemistry neededwe are going to use many cheap high average players, like Gulacsi or Martínez.

The total price for both templates is around 210,000 coinsand although it seems expensive we are talking about a midfielder who only “weaks” (and not even that) in shooting, with an 85. His passing, rhythm and defense attributes are absolutely great, we are talking about a powerful player when it comes to to defend and capable of distributing the game like a true superclass.

