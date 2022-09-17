Solve the 87+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

A somewhat lazy FUT Squad Building Challenge

Lately we’ve had some squad building challenges in FIFA 22 with which to get interesting players, but this time we are looking at the SBC of Player Pick 87+with which we can choose between 4 players whose average is above 87, and as always we are going to tell you which is the cheapest solution and without having to use loyalty.

Precisely there is talk of a solution because there is only one template, and although it is not particularly expensive, we are facing a template whose randomness at the time of the reward invites us not to do it. If you want to take a risk anyway, here is the solution proposed by PantelisCY.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Solution FUT 87+ Player Pick

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum average of 83.



A player of more than 85 on average as a minimum.



A total of 11 players on the squad.

As you can read above, the requirements are simpler than the mechanism of a pencil. The fact of needing such a low average and not having to look for the chemistry between the different pieces makes the whole process much easier (and cheaper). The player with an average of 85 is Griezmann, and if you see that any of the pieces that are used are too expensive, you can look for a player with the same average in the transfer market: saving money is quite easy with this SBC if you use the search engine well of the transfer market.

Either way, this template costs around 30,000 coins total. Although it seems like a more than reasonable price, we are facing a fairly random template creation challenge. Taking into account the huge number of players with averages above 94-95 available for a few more coins, we recommend that you keep the 30K for a safer investment.

