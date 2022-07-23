Solve the 93+ Shapeshifter Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

If you like gambling, you are going to love this SBC.

We continue with the insane squad building challenges in FIFA 22, and that is that the SBC Shapeshifter Player Pick 93+ It gives you the opportunity to get some of the best players in the game, but it stays at that, a chance, if you have no luck completing the templates, from which we give you the cheapest solutions and without loyalty.

There are only two templates to complete, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to come cheap. Basically, they both have absolutely insane requirements, and if you want to have a shot at Player’s Choice, you’re going to have to scratch a LOT. Here are the solutions proposed by BSJ Gaming.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Fixes 93+ Shapeshifter Player Pick

Squad rating: 87

The requirements of the first template are the following:

A minimum average of 87.



A minimum chemistry of 55.



A total of 11 players in the squad

The first team already asks us for a very high minimum average of 87, and the chemistry is not as low as it should be. There is a fairly large mix of leagues, but there is a clear predominance of LaLiga Santander players. In total, you are going to have to leave around 140,000 coins in total if you want to get all the players.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the second template are the following:

A minimum average of 88.



A minimum chemistry of 50.



At least one ALL player.



A total of 11 players in the squad

The second and last squad is the most expensive (obviously, and you have to invest in players with a high average, such as Courtois or Depay. There is not a single league base, and you have to spend about 200,000 coins in total to get all the players .

The price of both templates is 340,000 coins, too expensive considering that if you are unlucky you will end up with a lighter wallet.

