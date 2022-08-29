Solve the Erling Haaland Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

The best center forward for the Premier in FUT?

The Premier League is a reasonably strong league in FIFA 22, and with this Premier League Squad Building Challenge Momento’s Erling Haaland we have the opportunity to get a real beast for our English top competition offense, a player who will interest us if we complete the SBCs with the cheapest solutions and without loyalty.

There are a total of 3 templates to complete, and we’ll let you know in advance: all 3 are quite expensive. We are talking about a center forward with an average 98 with incredible speed and excellent finishing ability, so he is going to have to go through the box.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Fixes Erling Haaland FUT Moments

tactical emulation

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 Manchester City player.



The minimum team average must be 87.



The minimum team chemistry must be 55.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

The base of that first team is LaLiga Santander, and in order to achieve the necessary chemistry and the 87 average, two players with a high average have been used (Pedri and Suárez) who are accompanied by players with more modest averages. All in all, you shouldn’t have to invest more than 60,000 coins in total.

Premier League

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 Premier League player.



The minimum team average must be 89.



Minimum team chemistry must be 45.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

How could it be otherwise, the 89 on average force you to use 3 high-average players instead of 2, again using a LaLiga Santander base to keep the price reasonably low (you’ll have to leave around 90,000 coins in total).

in top form

The requirements of the third template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player TOTS or TOTW.



The minimum team average must be 90.



Minimum team chemistry must be 40.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

Last template of all and 90 minimum average to achieve. Luckily, only 3 players with a high average are needed, but the rest of the pieces increase significantly in price by not being able to use players with an average of less than 84. With luck, you will have to leave around 100,000 coins in total.

The combined price of the 3 templates is 250,000 coins, quite competitive considering the player you are going to get. As well as Haaland you’re going to get some rewards along the way, so don’t hesitate if you have a Premier based team.

