Solve the FIFA 22 Metamorfos Gerson SBC with the cheapest solutions and no loyalty

A fantastic left winger for Ligue 1 teams

If Ligue 1 has anything in FIFA 22, they are good players at the top of the pitch, and with this Metamorfos Gerson Squad Building Challenge you can get an incisive and very fast winger, which can serve you both for the starting team as to come off the bench, obtainable with an SBC that we give you the cheapest solutions for and without loyalty.

There are only two templates to complete, although one of them is quite expensive. While in other SBCs there are more templates and the requirements are kinder, in this one things go from 0 to 100 pretty quickly. Here are the solutions proposed by BSJ Gaming.

FIFA 22: Cheap Metamorfos Gerson SBC No Loyalty Fixes

Brazil

The requirements of the first template are the following:

The minimum average must be 83.



The minimum chemistry is 70.



There must be at least one Brazilian player.

This first template doesn’t ask for anything particularly rare, and although the minimum chemistry is quite high, it can be completed without spending a lot of money. The player base is from LaLiga Santander, although there are also a couple of players from Ligue 1. You are going to leave around 17,000 coins in total.

Ligue 1

The requirements of the second template are the following:

The minimum average must be 86.



The minimum chemistry is 55.



There must be at least one player from Ligue 1.

The second and last template is much more expensive than the previous one, and the minimum average of 85 is accompanied by a reasonably high chemistry. In exchange for using a single VERY expensive player (Ljungberg) the rest are quite cheap, with the total price being around 110,000 coins.

By 137,000 coinsyou’re going to get a pretty quick and successful winger for your squad from the French top competition, plus you’re going to get a couple of rewards along the way.

