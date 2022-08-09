Solve the Futties March Favorite SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

If you have a LaLiga team, you want to get this version of Kroos.

Continuing the Futties card series in FIFA 22, and today we have a fantastic version of Toni Kroos, obtainable through a Squad Building Challenge called March Futties Favorite from which we give you the cheapest solutions and without loyalty to complete the SBC without leaving you a real fortune.

There are 3 templates to complete, and none of them are particularly expensive. We are talking about a tremendous midfielder for a team based in LaLiga Santander, whose only slightly weaker characteristic is speed, but who is still a beast. We tell you what solutions BSJ Gaming proposes.

Solve the Futties February Favorite SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Futties March Favorite SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fixes

Real Madrid

The requirements of the first template of this challenge are the following:

A minimum chemistry of 70.



A minimum average of 83.



At least one Real Madrid player.

This first template is VERY easy to complete, as there are no particularly expensive requirements. A base from Serie A has been used, while the Real Madrid player used is Asensio. You’re only going to have to leave around 35,000 coins.

Germany

The requirements of the second template of this challenge are the following:

At least one German player.



A minimum chemistry of 65.



A minimum average of 84.

This second template does not change the requirements too much, only increasing the average by one point. A Ligue 1 player base has been used, and you shouldn’t have to invest more than 54,000 coins in total.

LaLiga

The requirements of the third template of this challenge are the following:

At least one player from LaLiga Santander.



A minimum chemistry of 60.



A minimum average of 85.

This last template is not particularly expensive either, and we are still at a low average compared to other templates. A Serie A base has been used again, and you should be able to find all the players for around 60,000 coins.

The total cost of the 3 templates is about 150,000 coins, and you may be interested if you have a team based on LaLiga Santander. You’re going to get more rewards along the way, so it’s up to you to get it or not.

More about: FIFA 22: Ultimate Team and FIFA 22.